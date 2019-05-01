Which Football Matches Are Good To See In Kenya?

Though Kenya is not popular as a football crazy country, football is among the most popular sports in the country. This East African nation is known for a range of sporting activities including rugby, volleyball, and golf, but nothing comes to football in term of the number of fans. The game cuts across social and ethnic lines, with both the national and international leagues being followed closely online and in the papers.





Kenyans are known for their passion towards their favorite teams, whether foreign or local.





Important matches in the Kenyan Premier league always pull in a large audience, with crowds reaching to almost 60,000 per match. Millions of fans from all over the country also enjoy the matches on Television as well as place wagers on their favorite teams on Betway and other bookies.





Here are the top football matches in the Kenyan Premier League to watch this weekend.





.Sony Sugar VS. Nzoia Sugar





Hosting Nzoia United at the Green Stadium in Awendo, Sony Sugar will be looking to take the three points to clinch the third place in the league. The third spot is currently held by football giants Sofapaka who have gathered 57 points in 31 matches.





In their last five matches in the premier league, Sony has only won one home match against their rivals. On the other hand, Nzoia has won twice at their home ground against Sony, though they’ve never beaten them while away. As such, this competitive game will be a great way to welcome your weekend on Saturday.





Bandari Vs. Sofapaka





After beating Tusker FC and Zoo Kericho last week, Bandari will be welcoming third place Sofapaka at the Mombasa Municipal Stadium on Saturday. The game comes after Bandari’s game with Mathare United that ended in a nil-nil draw on Wednesday.





In their last three games in the league, Batoto Ba Mungu (Sofapaka) drew two of their latest matches against Chemilii and Nzoia Sugar. They also lost an away game against the top team Gor Mahia. In their last five league matches against Bandari, Sofapaka has only won one match both home and away. However, the hosts Bandari has won two matches away and drawn twice.





Sports bettors on Betway can place their wager on Under 2.5 goals as it’s not easy to point out the outright match winner. You can bet on lucky numbers on Betway if the game seems too challenging for you. The two teams are currently standing second and third place, respectively.





AFC Leopards Vs. Tusker FC





As the weekend comes to an end, AFC Leopards will face Tusker FC at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday. So far, the two teams have played 24 matches together, with AFC leopards only winning four and drawing 5, while Tusker has won the other 15 matches.



