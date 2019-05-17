What is this SEXY LADY trying to achieve with this crazy work out? (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:09
This video of a sexy lady pulling off a crazy stunt in the gym has left tongues wagging.
Most netizens cannot figure out what she was trying to do or what muscle she was trying to work out.
Randy guys have let their imagination run wild with hilarious comments with some claiming that she’s trying to tighten her vagina walls.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST