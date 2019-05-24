What is disturbing former Sports CS RASHID ECHESA? See what he has done after the last week’s arrest for funding killer gangs in Matungu?

Friday May 24, 2019 -Former Sports CS, Rashid Echesa, has moved to court to demand an explanation why he was arrested, detained and released without any charge last week.





In a matter certified as urgent by the High Court in Kakamega, Echesa is demanding answers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Noordin Haji, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on the arrest.





Through his lawyer James Namatsi, Echesa ordered the court to summon the four to explain why they ordered for his arrest when they had no evidence implicating him in the Matungu killings.





He also wants the four barred from harassing him any further.





“We want to the police barred permanently from harassing Echesa because we believe they have a political agenda,” said Namatsi.





The court ordered the four to appear in court on Friday (today) for mention of the case.



