What Each Dream Means - Symbolic Meaning

Have you dreamt of falling into an endless ditch? Have you dreamt of being chased by someone? Have you dreamt of getting money on the road? Have you dreamt of flying like a bird? Each of these dreams has a symbolic meaning and here is explanation for each dream.





Dreaming while sleeping is a common thing in our daily life. Most of people forget their dreams nearly in 3 minutes from waking up. But do you know some dreams symbolize great stuff in real life? Always make sure you remember your dream and try to interpret it. Here are the symbolic meaning for a few of them.





Waterfalls

Seeing water in our dreams represents the emotional state of our minds. Water symbolizing cleanness and purity represents new beginnings washing out the old ones. If you see waterfalls in the dream, do ask yourself that whether it was in a dark jungle or a beach, whether the waterfall was small or large one.





Falling

We in most cases dream of falling in and endless ditch.Not all falling dreams are scary and negative. Some dreamers report a type of slow falling that indicates serenity and the act of letting go. Often, falling uncontrollably from a great height indicates something in waking our life that feels very much out of control.





Teeth

Ideas of teeth are prevalent. Pulling teeth represents something that needs to come out, rotten teeth symbolizes fear and anxiety. Falling of the teeth is very typical. It is out of for new situations like fear of loss, a new job, failing relationship or hidden lies. If you see teeth in your dreams, what do you feel about your teeth? How are we nourishing our lives as our teeth are used to feed the body?





Death

Death determines the termination of something. It symbolizes the end of ego, anxiety or fear. Death of an idea allows for the birth of another. Dreaming of dying is the sign of tremendous change in our emotions. If you see death in your dreams, ask yourself where you the one who died, what was the condition.





Pregnant

It symbolizes a significant growth and development. It can represent new future projects and desires. In such a case, do ask yourself what you are trying to create. Are you pregnant with possibilities? Pregnant dreams can bring success hopes for a new job or relation.





Houses

Houses are about comfort and security. It symbolizes different aspects of personality. Depending upon the parts of homes you witness, interpretation can deepen. An attic symbolizes hidden memories while a basement represents intuition and unconscious mind. In such a case, ask yourself do you take care of your body? How you perceive yourself out in the world?





Money

Money is about luck. Winning a lottery represents a change in lifestyle while giving away money represents the loss. Money dreams often tell about prosperity. Money represents the flow of life. So, if you see money in your dreams, ask yourself, are you in debt? What will you do if you win a lottery?





Adultery

Dreaming of adultery represents sexual desires and urges that are not still expressed. These may show an unconscious acceptance of your relationship. In such a case, do ask yourself, are you happy in your relationship, are you afraid of losing a loved one? How do you feel about your body and desires? Is your relationship happy and romantic one?





Flying

Flying in our dreams expresses our desires to achieve our goals and ambitions in our life. It tells where our desires and aspirations are leading us. How can we have our way there? These dreams tend to motivate us and gives us a new ray of hope while we wake up in the morning. There is a feeling that we can solve all the difficulties in our way.





Fire

Depending on the scene in your dream, fire dreams can have different meanings. Shooting at a distance represents desire and transformation while playing with fire symbolizes risky situations while starting a fire represent anger.





Naked

It represents being exposed to certain things. It may express the naked truth of a job or an illicit affair. It means loss of respect and accepting flaws and imperfections. It also symbolizes shame or poverty.





Mountains

Mountains are obstacles, so to dream of successfully climbing a mountain can reveal a true feeling of achievement. Viewing a landscape from atop a mountain can symbolize a life under review without conscious prejudice.





Being trapped

Being trapped physically is a common nightmare theme, reflecting your real life inability to escape or make the right choice.





Vehicles

Whether a car, airplane, train or ship, the vehicles in our dream can reflect what direction we feel our life is taking, and how much control we think we have over the path ahead of us. Vehicles can give us the power to make a transition and envision ourselves getting to our destination or highlight the obstacles we think we are facing and need to work through.





People

Seeing other people in your dream often is a reflection of the different aspects of the self. The people in dreams can relate to characteristics that need to be developed. Specific people directly relate to existing relationships or interpersonal issues we need to work through. Dreaming of a lover, in particular, is frequently symbolic of an aspect of ourselves, from which we feel detached.





Paralysis

Unknown to most people, the body is actually encountering a form of paralysis during dreaming, which prevents it from physically performing the actions occurring in their dreams, therefore dreaming about paralysis frequently represents the overlap between the REM stage and waking stage of sleep. Dreaming about paralysis can also indicate that the dreamer feels he or she lacks control in their waking life.





Death

Although death is often perceived as negative, it’s often more directly related to dramatic change happening for the dreamer — the end of one thing, in order to make room for something new





Baby

Dreaming of a baby often represents something new: It might be a new idea, new project at work, new development or the potential for growth in a specific area of our waking life.





Food

Food symbolizes energy, knowledge or nourishment and is directly related to our intellect, emotions and spirituality. Food can also be a manifestation of idioms like, “food for thought,” and reveal that we may be “hungry” for new information and insights.





Sex

Sex in dreams can simply be an outlet for sexual expression. But dreams about sex can also symbolize intimate connections with one’s self and others, and the figurative integration of new information.





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



