WETANGULA will curse the day he was born – See what is awaiting him at JKIA when he lands from Hong Kong

Saturday May 25, 2019

-Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, is among six senior politicians who are being investigated by police over Sh 400 million fake gold scandal.





In the scandal, Kenya criminals led by Wetangula conned United Arab Emirates (UAE), ruler, Sheikh Maktoum, Sh 400 million on pretext that they will sell him gold from Democratic Republic of Congo.





On Friday, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) ,George Kinoti, said Wetangula is a person of interest in the scandal and would be interrogated to shed light on it.





Wetangula is currently on an official visit to Hong Kong and he is expected to arrive today.





Sources at Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport said Flying Squad and Special Crimes Prevention Unit officers are already at the Airport waiting for Wetangula.





“There are more than 50 flying Squad officers who are waiting for Wetangula. Some of them are manning gates to ensure that the senator doesn’t escape again,” said a Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) official who requested anonymity.



