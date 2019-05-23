We shall work and support GIDEON MOI to end corruption in this country; we can’t trust RUTO any more-Kalenjin leaders declare

Thursday May 23, 2019

-Rift Valley leaders have pledged to work and support Baringo Senator Gideon Moi for President come 2022, saying he is the best bet in eradicating corruption in the country.





Speaking yesterday, the leaders, led by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and Moiben MP Silas Tiren, said they owe no one apologies over their association with KANU and Gideon Moi.





They said they will not stop associating with KANU and other parties and accused some Jubilee leaders of engaging in premature campaigns.







“Some people are saying I have joined Kanu but I have no problem with that,” Tolgos said in Kabiemit, Elgeyo Marakwet.





On the other hand, Tiren told the early campaigners to stop threatening leaders who have chosen to work with the President in the fight against corruption.





“It is annoying that some leaders are only thinking about the next election and not about the next generation that will suffer if corruption is not tamed,” Tiren said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







