We discover another VERA SIDIKA, Little known curvaceous Kenyan lady causes a stir on Instagram(PHOTOs)

, , , , 06:37

Sunday, May 26, 2019-When you talk of ass and voluptuous hips, the first person who comes into your mind is socialite Vera Sidika.

But there’s a little known Kenyan beauty who is giving Vera a run for her money.

She has been parading her curvy body on her Instagram page where men flock with all manner of naughty comments.

Unlike Vera Sidika who went through the knife to get a big booty  and hips, this lady insists her derriere and voluptuous hips are natural.

She even shared photos of her mother who is equally well endowed to show where she inherited her curvy body from.

Check out her photos.














  Check out her mother.






The Kenyan DAILY POST


   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Is How I Caught My Cheating Wife! Don’t Joke With People Like Me!

Last year while scrolling through my wife’s phone, I stumbled upon a message written to her by an unknown man. I’m not sure how it hap...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno