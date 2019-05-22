Watajua hawajui! UHURU crackdown on Somalia begins as he closes down Hawala’s owned by Somalis after arresting and detaining Somalia MPs at JKIA

Wednesday May 22, 2019 -The diplomatic relationship between Kenya and Somalia is headed for the rocks after the horn of Africa country auctioned Kenyan oil blocs.





Hours after blocking Somalia top Government officials at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, President Uhuru Kenyatta has struck once again.





This is after he closed down five Hawala companies on Tuesday belonging to Somalia nationals in retaliation.





"Kenya police have closed 5 Hawala operated by Somalis. The move comes hours after Somalia Minister and MPs were denied visas despite holding diplomatic passports. Among those closed Hawala includes TAAJ, AMAL," Radio Dalsan tweeted.





Hawala is a system of transferring money from one country to another without actually making any movement. It has been traditionally used in Middle East and Asian countries. It has been used among Somalia nationals in Nairobi.

Previously, police have accused Hawala agents of being used by terrorists for money laundering. There were attempts to close down Hawala outlets in 2016 when the country experienced attacks from Al-Shabaab militants.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



