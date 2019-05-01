WANYAMA forks out Sh 2 million to fly his family to Madrid to watch him play in Champions League final.

Monday, May 27, 2019 - Kenyan midfielder, Victor Wanyama, has reportedly splashed over Sh2 million to fly his family to Spain to watch the highly-anticipated Champions League final.





The mouth-watering clash pitting Liverpool and Wanyama’s Tottenham will be played on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Estadio in Madrid, home to La Liga outfit, Atletico Madrid.





Wanyama, who has been a key figure in the Spurs side will fly six members of his family - including his mum to watch him in action.





Seven years ago, Wanyama’s elder brother, Macdonald Mariga – then an Inter Milan player – invited his family, Wanyama included, to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to watch him in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.





Jose Mourinho’s Inter won that game 2-0 and were crowned European champions.





Mariga remains the only East African to win the Champions League and the onus is on Wanyama this weekend to emulate him.



