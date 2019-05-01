WANJA, MARIGA and other Kenyan celebrities endorsing betting handed reprieve as court suspends MATIANG’I’s order.

Monday, May 20, 2019 - Kenyan celebrities endorsing betting companies were handed a reprieve on Monday after the High Court temporarily suspended a Government directive banning them from appearing in betting adverts.





Betting companies were given until May 30, 2019 to effect the ban announced by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) early this month in a bid to curb the increasing addiction on gambling among the youth.





However, the ban has been temporarily suspended after an artist moved to court claiming that it will deny him a source of livelihood.





The artist by the name Kamau Wanjohi sued the betting board, its chairman Cyrus Maina and Chief Executive Officer Liti Wambua and the Attorney General.





Kamau, who uses the stage name MC Moredoc, wants the board to define the word celebrity.





“Pending the hearing and determination of this case, a conservatory order is issued staying the implementation of the decision by the BCLB issued on April 30 touching on advertisement and endorsement of betting, lottery, gaming and prize competition,” said Justice Makau.





Some local celebrities enjoying lucrative endorsement deals with betting companies include footballer McDonald Mariga, Volleyball queen, Jane Wanja, media personalities Carol Radull and Joey Muthengi.



