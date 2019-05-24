WaKikuyu ni moto! Meet NJOROGE, a young man who conned Narok Senator LEDAMA OLE KINA like a fool(PHOTO).

Friday, May 24, 2019

- A middle aged Kikuyu man identified as Njoroge has been taken to court after he conned Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina.





According to court documents, the Senator was conned two months ago after seeing a post on facebook by a trader who claimed to provide dairy farming services including cowshed construction.





The Senator reached a deal with the trader identified as Njoroge and paid him Ksh 200,000 as a downpayment to construct for him a state of art cowshed.





A balance of Ksh 120,000 was to be paid after the work was completed but after 2 weeks, no work had began.





Njoroge then disappeared after conning the Senator but he was arrested and taken to court where he denied the charges.





Here's a photo of the cunning Kikuyu conman.







