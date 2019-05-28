WAITITU now comes clean on the millions stashed in his daughter MONICA NJERI’s several bank accounts as they face corruption charges

Tuesday May 28, 2019 -Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has addressed allegations that he deposited millions of shillings into his daughter’s bank accounts.





Speaking during a rally at Makutano Centre in Trans Nzoia County when he stated, Waititu stated that the accusations were false and meant to malign his image in light of the current corruption probe.





“They are lying on Facebook that my daughters have millions in their accounts but that is a lie… they’re saying I have over 50 bank accounts, but all those are lies," he said.





He further alleged that he had been set up by his opponents for working closely with Deputy President William Ruto .





He assured that the party was firmly behind the President and the Deputy President and they would not allow anyone to undermine their unity.





Last week, EACC detectives arrested Governor Waititu and his daughter, Monica Njeri, over corruption allegations but were released on bail.





