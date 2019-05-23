WAIGURU cannot be anybody’s running mate! She has a criminal mindset and cannot be Deputy President of Kenya-MIDIWO says

Thursday May 23, 2019 -Former MP Jakoyo Midiwo has dismissed proposals for Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru to become Deputy President in 2022.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Midiwo noted that Waiguru has a criminal mindset and she cannot make a good second in command.





He reminded those rooting for her to take the post to think twice lest Kenyans elect an irresponsible leader. He noted that Waiguru has proven that she is not competent to hold office after failing her people.





Midiwo, who has remained vocal on matters of national interest even after losing his seat, said that Waiguru has hit headlines over different issues including deaths of people at her backyard because of poor health provision.





He maintained that the former Cabinet Secretary is the last person anyone can propose to take the position in the 2022 general elections.





“I think Waiguru has criminal thoughts; she should be looking for help because her county is under siege and people are dying just because of simple management issues,” Midiwo said.





The remarks come after it emerged that Waiguru, who is also a former Cabinet Secretary for Devolution, was being considered for the DP position come 2022.





