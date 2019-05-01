WAIGURU can only be the Deputy of corruption in Kenya but not Deputy President in 2022! MIDIWO lambasts her badly and calls her a dirty woman

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - Former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, has lambasted Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, for claiming that she has been approached by two presidential candidates to be their deputy in 2022 presidential elections.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Midiwo said that Waiguru has a criminal mindset and she cannot make a good second in command.





Midiwo reminded those approaching Waiguru to think twice lest Kenyans elect an irresponsible leader.





The former lawmaker wondered who can appoint Waiguru as his deputy yet she has failed to manage Kerugoya Hospital.





He maintained that Waiguru is the last person anyone can propose to take the position of second in command in the 2022 General Elections.





“I think Waiguru has criminal thoughts; she should be looking for help because her County is under siege and people are dying just because of simple management issues,” Midiwo stated.



