University Student reveals how she prayed for gospel singer KAMBUA to get pregnant.

Days after Gospel singer and TV host, Kambua, announced that she's pregnant, a University student has taken credit for the pregnancy.





The talented songbird had been trying to get a child with her husband of seven years, Jackson Mathu.





At some point, she became a target of cyber bullies who kept asking her when she was planning to get babies.





While she tried to ignore trolls, it got to a point where she lost her cool and told off trolls.

She wrote:





“I don’t have the luxury of living a ‘private’ life and have often been the subject of ridicule and mockery for being ‘childless’.





“Motherhood is a calling. A great one. But it’s not the only one. Stop all these kosokoso of making people feel ‘less than’ because they are not moms, by choice or circumstance.”





As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, a student at Maseno University has revealed that she’s been praying for Kambua to be blessed with the fruit of the womb.





The student by the name Sarah Julu shared a tweet she posted in May 14, 2018 where she had revealed that she was praying for the singer.





“Am going to set a Novena prayer to St Jude…praying for Kambua…be sure you are going to carry your own baby.” She wrote.





Reacting to the announcement from Kambua, she said:





“I used to see her face cyber bully. I’m a woman and seeing a woman face such due to lack of a child, it pained me a lot. I felt it, I wish I knew her in person.





“The best I could do silently was pray for her. That was the best way I could stand with her being her greatest fan (sic),”