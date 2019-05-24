UHURU’s political marriage with RUTO is dead and buried and you can take that to the bank-Mt. Kenya leaders now say

Friday May 24, 2019 -The political marriage between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto is over.





This was revealed by Mt. Kenya leaders who told Ruto that the region doesn’t owe him any political debt as he keeps on saying.





The leaders, led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Kandara MP Alice Wahome and her Murang’a counterpart, Mary Waithira, told off leaders calling for a Parliamentary Group meeting to unite the Jubilee leaders, saying no meeting should be called after the bride and bridegroom part ways.





The leaders, who are allied to Ruto’s team Tanga Tanga, blamed the DP for the break-up.





They also called on the President to rein in Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team in order to cool down the ever rising political temperatures, saying the country is headed for political turmoil.



