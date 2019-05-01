UHURU‘s men at State House and Harambee House are trying to block my 2022 presidential bid – RUTO cries to KIKUYUs on Kameme FM

Friday May 24, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that some men in Harambee House and State House are trying to block his presidential bid in 2022.





Last week, social media was awash with news that Dr Ruto had a scuffle with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the president has since demanded to know what transpired.





While on Kameme FM on Thursday, Ruto conceded for the first time that not everybody at the Presidency was comfortable with him, adding that some are keen to see him backsliding.





“We are leading a Government which is bound to have people of different characters. There are those who are sly and cannot be trusted,” Ruto said.

The DP also maintained that he's not owed anything by Mt Kenya region noting that every Kenyan has a right to make independent decisions on their leadership without coercion.





“I have said before and I want to repeat again that there is no region in this country that owes me anything.”





“There is nothing like repaying a debt that some people have been talking about,” Ruto said.



