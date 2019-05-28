UHURU may regret arresting and deporting Somalia Minister and MPs at the JKIA last week-See what President FARMAAJO has done again?

Tuesday May 28, 2019 -In what could be now a diminishing relationship between Kenya and Somalia, President Mohammed Farmaajo on Monday snubbed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport again on his way to Mogadishu.





This follows the diplomatic tiff between Nairobi and Mogadishu over the disputed oil blocks in the Indian Ocean which Somalia has auctioned.





So deteriorating is the diplomacy between the two countries that last week Kenya has to arrest and deport a Somalia Minister and two MPs at the JKIA.





On Friday, Farmaajo snubbed JKIA and opted to travel directly to Pretoria, where he attended the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.





And on Monday, State House Director of Communications Abdinur Mohamed indicated that Farmaajo had opted to use Dar es Salaam airport on his way to Mogadishu, a development that means he's no longer interested in working with Kenya.





"H.E President Mohammed Farmaajo departs for Mogadishu via Dare es Salam, after the conclusion of his 3 day visit to South Africa. We’re grateful to South African Government for the warm reception. Many thanks to our Somali Community in South Africa for the great interaction and hospitality," he tweeted.



