UHURU is nobody to me !- I only fear God and hot porridge – Corrupt Kiambu Governor FERDINARD WAITITU says and lambasts RAILA

Monday May 27,2019

-Embattled Kiambu County Governor , Ferdinand Waititu, has said there is no way he can support National Super Alliance(NASA) leader , Raila Odinga, even if President Uhuru Kenyatta endorses him in 2022.





In a rally in Kiambu county on Sunday , Waititu said he was arrested last week because of supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





The uneducated county boss denied claims that he has misused funds allocated to the people of his area.





He insisted Uhuru and Interior Principal Secretary , Karanja Kibicho are forcing Central Kenya politicians to support Raila Odinga.





“No, I cannot follow Raila Odinga by force, I only fear God and hot porridge in this world, only that,” Waititu said.





Waititu also dismissed claims that his daughter has been making money from the tenders allocated to her by the county government.





He further said that allegations linking him to 50 bank accounts are baseless and ill-driven.



