UHURU in tears as DONALD TRUMP’s Government abandons the 300 billion Nairobi-Mombasa road project-RUTO must be punished for this

Sunday May 26, 2019 -The US Government has temporarily shelved funding for the proposed Ksh300 billion Nairobi-Mombasa expressway over the cost implications and corruption scandals in the country.





Speaking on Saturday, US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter, who is on a projects tour of the region, explained that the US was scrutinizing the proposal to establish whether Kenyans would get value for their money.





"US zero tolerance for corruption has forced us back to the drawing board and we will only embark on the project once we are satisfied it guarantees value for money for Kenyans and will not sink the country deeper into debt," McCarter stated during an interview with a Kisumu-based vernacular radio station on Saturday.





“We did not want to sign onto a project whose cost would turn out to be three to four times higher than the actual. We want to ensure there is an honest return on investment for Kenyans before we break ground," McCarter expressed caution .





The project was set to begin any time after the reading of the budget at the end of June according to the working document produced by the ambassador.





Kenya is grappling with high level corruption with Deputy President William Ruto ultimately emerging as the face of that very corruption by virtue of having been mentioned in nearly all scandals in the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



