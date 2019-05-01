UHURU has sensed a revolution, see what he did on Monday to please angry KIKUYU businessmen - He was loitering in town at night

Monday May 27, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta made an impromptu visit to the Embakasi Inland Container Depot on Monday morning after Kenyans complained of the slow process of clearing goods.





Uhuru, who was accompanied by Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, directed the management of the Embakasi Inland Container Depot to clear the confiscated goods within three weeks.





The Head of State also directed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to vet all the consolidators in the depot and gazette their names.





"All consolidators sasa lazima wawe vetted by KRA na lazima wawe gazetted ndio tuakikishe tuko na watu waaminifu," Uhuru said.





Uhuru said the move is meant to flash out those who had been labeling freight meant for Kenya as being destined for Uganda or South Sudan to evade taxes.





The President assured traders that he will find a solution to the situation.





Uhuru’s visit to ICD comes at a time majority of businessmen along Kirinyaga Road and Nyamakima areas said their goods take long to be cleared.



