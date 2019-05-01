UHURU deals RUTO a severe blow as he insists that RAILA’s referendum must be held this year - Urges him to stop resisting the inevitable

Tuesday May 21, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again given the strongest indication that the referendum is on its way whether or not some people, among them Deputy President William Ruto, are against it.





Speaking yesterday, Uhuru alluded to the possibility of the country making some changes ahead of 2022.





He noted that he is committed to ensuring that Kenya changes for the better, that is why he brought former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on board.





“As I said earlier, change is sometimes painful, change sometimes is unforgiving, change sometimes also makes mistakes but change has to come.”





“And we are committed to making sure Kenya changes,” the President said.





Among the changes Uhuru is envisioning include electoral changes to ensure Kenyans don’t fight among themselves every electoral cycle.





He said cohesion will ensure there is predictability despite there being elections, hence attracting investors to focus on investment past a five-year election cycle.



