UAE ruler, SHEIKH AL MAKTOUM is not joking with Kenya – See what he has demanded that will make UHURU and RAILA have sleepless nights – WETANGULA may be beheaded over fake gold

Monday May 20,2019 -

United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruler, Sheikh Al Maktoum, has made another surprising demand after being conned Sh 6 billion by conmen who were posing as senior Kenya Government officials.





Last week, the Dubai ruler wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta and demanded Sh 4 billion in cash or he expels Kenyans living or working in Dubai and Qatar.





The leader of Emirates was conned by Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, and some other Kenyan conmen who lied to him that they will supply him with 4.5 tonnes of gold from the Democratic Republic of Congo.





Sheikh paid the money upfront through his nephew identified as Zandi in September last year but he is yet to receive the said gold.





T he Sheikh is now demanding Sh 6 billion in cash and the extradition of all suspects involved in the scandal to Dubai so that they can be charged using Sharia Law.





The penalty for conman ship and corruption in Dubai is death by decapitation.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, are among the suspects mentioned in the scandal.



