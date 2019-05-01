Twitter war! NELSON HAVI and BENJI NDOLO exchange harsh words, BENJI reminded he still lives in his mother's house, EH!EH!

Friday, May 1, 2019

-Benji Ndolo and lawyer Nelson Havi exchanged harsh words on twitter and their followers enjoyed free drama as the two threw salvos at each other.





Benji ignited the fire by throwing a jibe at Havi after he responded to Boniface Mwangi's tweet and asked whether those who voted for Jubilee should go to the streets and protest against corruption.





Havi asked Benji whether he is tweeting from his mother’s house since it’s rumoured that he still lives with his mother despite clocking almost 40 and things got really hot.



But we must agree that Benji was cornered by Nelson Havi.





See how they exchanged salvos on twitter.



