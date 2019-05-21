Treason! RUTO now planning to impeach UHURU and MATIANG’I before time-Insider now reveals the whole plot that could send the DP to Kamiti to be hanged

Treason! RUTO now planning to impeach UHURU and MATIANG’I before time-Insider now reveals the whole plot that could send the DP to Kamiti to be hangedNews 03:09
Tuesday May 21, 2019-Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has sensationally claimed that a plan could be in the making to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.
According to Amollo, Matiang'i is just one of the excuses being used by the team which is nicknamed 'Team Tangatanga' but the main target could be Uhuru.
"I think the President, not Dr. Matiang’i, is the target for impeachment," Amollo said on NTV's AM Live on Tuesday morning.
This comes amid an apparently widening rift between the two leaders and their allies, differences that began after Uhuru's truce with Orange Democratic Movement boss Raila Odinga early last year.