Treason! RUTO now planning to impeach UHURU and MATIANG’I before time-Insider now reveals the whole plot that could send the DP to Kamiti to be hanged

Tuesday May 21, 2019 -Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has sensationally claimed that a plan could be in the making to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This comes only a day after National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi claimed that lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto are planning an impeachment motion against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.





According to Amollo, Matiang'i is just one of the excuses being used by the team which is nicknamed 'Team Tangatanga' but the main target could be Uhuru.





"I think the President, not Dr. Matiang’i, is the target for impeachment," Amollo said on NTV's AM Live on Tuesday morning.





Already, two MPs allied to Ruto are collecting signatures to send Matiang’i packing.





This comes amid an apparently widening rift between the two leaders and their allies, differences that began after Uhuru's truce with Orange Democratic Movement boss Raila Odinga early last year.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



