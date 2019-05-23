Toyota Landcruiser V8 stolen at Central Police Station found at a house in Ngong, the thugs were selling it at Ksh 6.5 Million(PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 23, 2019-A Toyota Landcruiser V8 that had been stolen at Central Police Station has been recovered.

Detectives from the Flying Squad unit recovered the guzzler at  a house in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The Landcruiser which was initially white in colour had been repainted black.

Four suspects identified as Zacharia Maina, Stephen Ndungu, Francis Karuthi and James Kamau were arrested during the raid.

The 4 suspects are said to be part of a gang that has been stealing vehicles and then dismantling the parts before selling them.

According to police, the suspects were planning to change the vehicle’s number plate from the original KBX 449 A to KCL 390P.

They were selling the stolen guzzler to unsuspecting customer for Ksh 6.5 Million before they were nabbed  by flying squad detectives.

Here are photos shared by DCI.





Here's more information from the DCI.




