Here is the female university student who may become RUTO’s running mate in 2022-This is smart move as even RAILA has nothing on her

Thursday May 23, 2019 -A vocal campus politician has hinted on writing to Deputy President William Ruto to pick her as his running mate in the build-up to 2022 presidential campaigns.





Saadia Nimo, a third-year Bachelor of Education Arts student at the Garissa University, says she wants to be the first ever female Deputy President in Kenya and Africa come the next general elections.





Speaking during the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) mentorship program held at the Garissa University, Nimo claimed that Ruto was the man to watch and that she would be part of his 'winning' team.





On her ambition of becoming DP Ruto's running mate, she hinted that she would formally write to him requesting to be considered as he does not know her at a personal level.





"Ruto doesn't know me but I know him as a powerful and dedicated leader. I will formally write to him to be considered in his list of preferred running mates. Who knows I could be the first ever female Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," Nimo stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



