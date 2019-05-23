This Nairobi LADY called MORAA is openly and shamelessly selling her “Nunu” on tagged (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 06:47
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - This woman identified as Moraa is shamelessly selling flesh on tagged.
Tagged is a social media platform that has been turned into a prostitution den.
Young ladies like Moraa are hawking their bodies to men on the popular social media platform like tomatoes.
This is a messed up generation.
Check out Moraa’s posts advertising herself.
The Kenyan DAILY POST