This LADY wanted to slay on her graduation with six inch heels but embarrassed herself badly (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 05:07
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - A woman strutting her stuff wearing six inch heels is always a sight to behold.
However, some ladies embarrass themselves badly by rocking heels without enough practice and some have even sustained serious injuries while walking in heels.
For instance, this lady wanted to slay on heels during her graduation but ended up embarrassing herself.
She had to be supported by two guys and even after that, she still couldn’t walk with heels on.
Ladies, is it that serious?
Watch the video below.
Do not keep friends who are not prepared to carry you in your weakest moment.— Christo (@ChristoThurston) May 17, 2019
📸📽 @DangerFlexSA pic.twitter.com/iPObgQcaH3
The Kenyan DAILY POST