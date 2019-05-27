This is why RUTO may never set foot in Kiambu again! See what Kikuyus are planning to do to him? This should never happen in the country

Monday May 27, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a career threatening blow after he was banned from taking his madness in Central Kenya.





Speaking at Githunguri, former Limuru MP, George Nyanja , asked Deputy President William Ruto not to set foot in Kiambu County unless accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta .





T he former MP criticized the Deputy President who has been holding fundraising in various churches across the Country.





"You are not welcome in this county unless you are accompanied by Uhuru,” Nyanja stated.

“How can someone go to another person’s home without his knowledge?" he questioned.





According to the former legislator, Kiambu is so rich that it does not need Ruto’s looted money and neither does it aspire to support a thief for President in 2022.





He vowed to ensure that the DP looses the Presidency come 2022.





