This is why RUTO is looking to finish MATIANG’I permanently before 2022-He is so worried that he will do anything to ensure MATIANG’I is gone

Friday May 24, 2019 -Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka has accused Deputy President William Ruto and his allies of plotting to kick out Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i because of his impressive performance rating.





Speaking yesterday, Onyonka said Matiang'i's work rate has made Ruto so afraid that he wants him and President Uhuru Kenyatta gone for good before 2022 General Elections.





According to Onyonka, that the powerful minister could be fronted by Uhuru in 2022 as his successor and that is what worried Ruto.





"Matiangi is a performer and he might be chosen by Uhuru as his preferred successor in 2022, that is why they want to fix him now,” said Onyonka.





At the same time, Onyonka said Dr. Matiang'i is not a thief, adding that those involved in thuggery are known. He took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto, who he accused of being mentioned in most scandals.





"Those who were selling fake gold were doing their own private business. There politicians who were mentioned in Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal and no action has been taken upon them to date," said the MP.





For the past few days, Matiang'i's name has dominated the media, even though Majority Leader Aden Duale denied secret plot to nail Matiang'i over fake gold scandal.





