This is why RAILA ODINGA almost fainted at Burma Market in Nairobi – KIKUYUs have decided that it is Baba in 2022 not RUTO (PHOTOs)

There is a common adage that

a man whose impromptu visit to a place attracts huge crowds of people is a born leader





This is what happened when National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, visited Burma Market in Nairobi on Monday morning.





Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by Makadara MP, George Aladwa, was welcomed by huge crowds making Jogoo Road impassable.





The traders, mostly from the Kikuyu community sang songs of praise for Raila Odinga who is an enigma in Kenyan politics.





Here is how Raila Odinga was welcomed at Burma Market.