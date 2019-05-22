This is why GSU officers were providing VIP protection to the suspects in Dubai gold scam before the expose-You won’t believe this

Wednesday May 22, 2019- The National Police Service (NPS) has finally revealed the real reason why the General Service Unit (GSU) Officers were spotted guarding a house linked the ongoing fake gold scandal.





On May 13, police officers raided the house located at Kaputei Gardens off Othaya Road in Kileleshwa believing that the house belonged to a prominent personality in the country due to the GSU officers deployed to man it.





Taking to social media, NPS explained that the officers had been deployed there to guard the Diplomatic corps that were residing in the court.





"The National Police Service wishes to inform the general public that General Service Unit (GSU) officers spotted at Kaputei Gardens where a raid on fake Gold had earlier been conducted were actually guarding members of Diplomatic corps residing with the court and not the Suspects," explained the statement.





During the raid, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives arrested 15 suspects.



