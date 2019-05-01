This is what WAITITU said after he was arrested with his daughter, MONICA, for stealing Sh 558 million – This thug thinks Kenyans are fools

Friday May 24, 2019 - Embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has for the first time spoken over claims that he used some of his family members to loot Sh 558 million from the Kiambu County Government.





Addressing journalists on Thursday after spending six hours at the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices, Waititu said all Kenyans are free to do businesses with Kiambu Government including his family members.





“I want to state clearly that any Kenyan has a right to do business with the County Government of Kiambu so long as he or she is qualified," Waititu said.





EACC CEO, Twalib Mbarak, revealed that the authority was investigating allegations of irregular tenders valued at Ksh 588 million that had been awarded to members of Waititu's immediate family.





"Preliminary investigations show that contractors paid monies to senior County officials, their companies or relatives through proxies," part of the statement by the EACC boss stated.





On Thursday, EACC detectives raided two of the Governor's homes.





The detectives searched his houses in Runda and Garden Estate for documents that will assist in the inquiry about corruption in Kiambu County Government.





15 other County officials are also targeted in the ongoing investigations.





Waititu’s daughter, Monica Ndungu, is among the chief suspects in the scandal that has shocked even President Uhuru Kenyatta.



