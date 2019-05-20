This is the video everyone is talking about on social media - Please try not to laugh (WATCH)

, , , , 08:45



Monday, May 20, 2019 - If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.

The video shows the moment a middle aged lady tried to ‘walk on water’ during a function held by the pool.

The lady was walking with two plates of food on her hands and she somehow didn’t pay attention to the pool and ended up walking into the pool.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno