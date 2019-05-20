This is the video everyone is talking about on social media - Please try not to laugh (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:45
Monday, May 20, 2019 - If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.
The video shows the moment a middle aged lady tried to ‘walk on water’ during a function held by the pool.
The lady was walking with two plates of food on her hands and she somehow didn’t pay attention to the pool and ended up walking into the pool.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST