This is a bus park in Kigali Rwanda-Compare it with Railways bus park in Nairobi(PHOTOs).

Monday, May 27, 2019-Kigali is one of the fastest growing cities in Africa thanks to good leadership and proper management.

Everything in the beautiful city of Rwanda is in-order.

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, should go to Rwanda and learn how to run things in the city.

Check out these photos comparing Railways bus park in Nairobi with a bus park in Kigali, Rwanda.




