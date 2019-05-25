This is a big joke! See how you will receive your HUDUMA NAMBA after sacrificing so much to register? UHURU please, this is not what we signed for

Saturday May 25, 2019 -Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has revealed how Kenyans who enlisted during the mass Huduma Namba registration will receive their new unique identifiers.





Speaking on phone, Oguna stated that citizens who gave their correct information during the registration process will receive their Huduma Nambas through their mobile phones.





However, he didn't disclose when the new unique numbers would be disseminated.





"It is for those who gave out actual mobile phone numbers. If you gave a wrong number, of course, it will be sent to that number," Oguna explained.





"Everything will be computerised, it will not be done the manual way. The same way you get advice messages from Safaricom. They are computer generated and becomes easier to reach many people that way," he added.





According to Oguna, Kenyans who made errors in the information given to the Government during registration, will be required to visit their local assistant chief's office to rectify the mistakes after May 25 to receive their numbers.





