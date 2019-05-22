This guy called AKOTHEE a prostitute and her response will make you cry for him-This Woman is Savage (LOOK)

Wednesday, 22 May 2019- Kenyan singer Akothee is one woman you don’t want to mess with as this guy has come to learn.





The guy took to Instagram to hurl insults at the mother of five, calling her a prostitute and con woman.





Akothee had shared a video of her son reading her, Mother’s Day message when the guy by the name Evans Moseti stated that the flashy singer has been conning men to fund her lifestyle.





“ Your mother is a prostitute, she has conned several men for your upkeep and lastly you and all your siblings comes from different men. Are we together ,” he wrote.





As you would expect from Akothee, she hit back and hit hard.





“ PRODUCT OF PREMATURE EJACULATION - MR EVANS MUSETI





"Well, I decided to go to prefect of morals walls to check where he is addressing my family from. I will Not say anything for the love of the small girl & your beautiful wife, she has a wonderful family.





"I pray that you people stick together eternity, shit is real out here, but I can’t stop laughing MR EVANS MOSETI thank God you have only one wife and one child you have a perfect family living a perfect life now don’t envy those above you, live your small life with your big stomach full of shit covering your waist , having small sex ,thank God that woman is keeping up with that shit, what have you tied around your waist Product of premature ejaculation.





"How can you carry stomach with an empty pocket? Unless your stomach is the warehouse of corruption, that woman is keeping up with a lot, big stomach, small sex, small brain small pocket, big mouth what a combination ,”



