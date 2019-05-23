This cartoon shows the evil plan by RUTO and WAITITU, Kiambu people are finished.

Thursday, May 23, 2019-This cartoon perfectly describes the evil plan by Deputy President William Ruto and Governor Ferdinand Waititu to loot public money allocated to Kiambu County.

There are claims that  Waititu is looting money from Kiambu Country Government and  financing Ruto’s Tanga Tanga movement that has been dishing money in churches on weekends.


