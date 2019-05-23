This cartoon shows the evil plan by RUTO and WAITITU, Kiambu people are finished.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Other Political News, Photos 02:59
Thursday, May 23, 2019-This cartoon perfectly describes the evil plan by Deputy President William Ruto and Governor Ferdinand Waititu to loot public money allocated to Kiambu County.
There are claims that Waititu is looting money from Kiambu Country Government and financing Ruto’s Tanga Tanga movement that has been dishing money in churches on weekends.
The Kenyan DAILY POST