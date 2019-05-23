This beautiful Kikuyu lady was trafficked to Iraq by a rogue Kenyan agent, she’s now going through hell there

This beautiful Kikuyu lady was trafficked to Iraq by a rogue Kenyan agent, she’s now going through hell thereEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Other Political News, Photos 04:13
Thursday, May 23, 2019-This lady identified as Sarah Nduta Njuguna was trafficked to Iraq by a rogue Kenyan agent who had promised her a lucrative job.
After reaching there, she found out that the agent had duped her.
She has been turned into a slave in the foreign country and her efforts of reaching the relevant Government bodies to help her have been fruitless.
Here’s information shared on twitter.
