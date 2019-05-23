This beautiful Kikuyu lady was trafficked to Iraq by a rogue Kenyan agent, she’s now going through hell there

Thursday, May 23, 2019

-This lady identified as Sarah Nduta Njuguna was trafficked to Iraq by a rogue Kenyan agent who had promised her a lucrative job.





After reaching there, she found out that the agent had duped her.





She has been turned into a slave in the foreign country and her efforts of reaching the relevant Government bodies to help her have been fruitless.





Here’s information shared on twitter.







