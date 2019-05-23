This beautiful Kikuyu lady was trafficked to Iraq by a rogue Kenyan agent, she’s now going through hell there

, , , , , 04:13

Thursday, May 23, 2019-This lady identified as Sarah Nduta Njuguna was trafficked to Iraq by a rogue Kenyan agent who had promised her a lucrative job.

After reaching there, she found out that the agent had duped her.

She has been turned into a slave  in the foreign country and her efforts of reaching the relevant Government bodies to help her  have  been fruitless.

Here’s information shared on twitter.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

I Found My Wife Doing This With A Butcher Man. I Did This!

I am always a quiet person and I pray that I continue being good to people but something happened to me last month that made me hate mysel...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno