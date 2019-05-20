They even recorded videos having SEX- Jilted Kenyan woman parades husband’s mpango wa kando and their dirty chats(PHOTOs).

Monday, May 20, 2019-Cheating has become common among  married couples.

So many men are cheating on their wives and absconding fatherly duties to spend time with their side-dishes.

A jilted Kenyan woman snooped through her husband’s phone and realized that he is cheating on her with a lady  identified as Harrynah.

She found Harrynah’s nudes in her husband’s phone and erotic videos they recorded having sex.

Harrynah is a cheap prostitute who has been selling her flesh to the  woman’s husband.

In the chats, the cheating husband praises Harrynah’s “nunu”, claiming it’s sweeter than that of his wife.

The jilted woman has threatened to post Harrynah’s nudes and the dirty videos her husband recorded when having sex with her.

 Here's what she posted in one of the popular social media groups.






