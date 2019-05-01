The truth about ODM politicians who keep yapping! See, a woman has died in Homa Bay for lack of an ambulance

A concerned Kenyan writes.





The most remote part of Homabay county. Roads are either rotten, or non-existent.





The most vocal leader and politician in that area currently is ODM chairman John Mbadi.





Followed by Millie Odhiambo and Moses Kajwang.





Otieno Kajwang of Bado Mapambano was a long serving Mp of that area.





The state of Suba was excusable during the times of Moi. But not under CDF and Devolution.





Today, with a grader and trucks for transporting murrum, opening up remote places is not rocket science.





But leaders who politik every hour will not fail to find excuses. Remember that Mbadi, Millie and Kajwang all supported the reelection of the incompetent Awiti. Awiti resonates with their own incompetence.





Suba leads in the prevalence of HIV.



The state of schools there are terrible.



Hospitals are poorly equipped and are far apart.



Poverty is rampant.





Still our leaders cannot weep and resolve to correct things.



