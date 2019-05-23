The rich also cry as billionaire DP RUTO complains to UHURU! See the millions if not billions that he is losing as a result of the deal UHURU signed with MUSEVENI?

Thursday May 23, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has complained to President Uhuru Kenyatta that the poultry deal he signed with Uganda is making losses for him.





This is after a Kenyan named Andrew texted Kameme FM during Ruto's interview to protest that the high number of cheap eggs from Uganda was causing a detrimental effect on his business and the DP responded that they shared the same problem.





"What Andrew is saying is true and I'm not only hearing it from him. I am a poultry farmer and I understand what he's saying. I have also made losses because the eggs coming from Uganda are way cheaper than those produced in Kenya," Ruto empathized.





The DP noted that he has raised the issue with Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri to safeguard the Kenyan farmers.





"I have talked to CS Kiunjuri (Agriculture) not as the DP but as a farmer, telling him that he must find a way to safeguard Kenyan farmers from the negative effects of the deal," he added.





DP Ruto explained that the cost of production in Kenya is expensive due to the high cost of chicken feeds, thus increasing the price of the eggs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



