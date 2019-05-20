The moment a crazy Wife confronted Husband’s Mpango wa Kando and collected the new car he bought for her (VIDEO)

Monday, May 20, 2019- This viral video shows the moment a woman confronted her husband’s Mpango wa Kando and collected a new car he bought for her.

The wife had been tracking the side chic and once she cornered her in public, she ordered her to get out of the car and surrender the keys to her.

Interestingly, the poor lady did not cause a scene or put up a fight, she just handed over the keys as ordered.


