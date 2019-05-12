The animal in me is craving for raw meat- Sexually starved Kenyan socialite NICOLE BATATE says and shares a naughty video(WATCH).

Monday, May 20, 2019

-Nicole Batate is a struggling Kenyan socialite who has been trying to make a name for herself in the competitive showbiz industry.





She is fond of splashing naughty videos and photos on her Instagram page which has over 60,000 followers.





In this naughty video that Nicole posted, she plays around with her juicy thighs in bed.





She posted the video and captioned it,” the anima in me is craving for raw meat.”





Check this out.







