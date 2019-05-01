“Thanks To Dr. Mugwenu, I Have A Man Who Loves Me By My Side”

Most of us may be familiar with that painful, sinking feeling that follows after being rejected by someone you really liked…or loved.





A Kenyan lady struggled with one broken relationship after another, having been rejected by each of the men she dated.





A story of a woman being rejected again and again





For anyone who has been rejected by a lover or been in a relationship that seemed to have blossomed then suddenly it withered away and died, the reasons for rejection may not be so clear cut as they would seem.





Some of the immediate thoughts border along whether you didn’t do enough, or look good enough, or probably you were clingy or too distant, but there are a myriad of reasons why people just walk away – some of them are spiritually engineered.





Jessica (not her real name) is one such lady who has faced rejection over and over from the men she dated. As they say, love is blind – but so is infatuation.





Jessica says she has been having problems maintaining long term relationships, but for reasons not known to her at the time, every relationship she found herself in kept failing.





“Guys left me with no valid reason,” says Jessica. But she wasn’t about to give up on love just yet.





Traditional healer removed a bad spell





“When my last one failed, I felt I had to seek help, I mean, how could I keep letting this happen to me?”, says Jessica.





One time, as Jessica was scouring the internet for information on how to avoid rejection in a relationship, she stumbled upon a site that she says was a huge answer to her heart’s cry.





The website was for a traditional herbalist, Dr. Mugwenu, who not only offers traditional healing and herbal services, but is also a self-professed spell caster, with powers to fight off demons and villains.





“I contacted Dr. Mugwenu, and he quickly did a consultation for me and found out there were problems with me, l had somehow had a spell cast on me that prevented me from having lasting relationships”.





Dr. Mugwenu, who can be reached on his line 0740 637 248 , says he possesses skills in metaphysical healing, psychic skills, divination and foretelling through ancestors and forefathers, within the traditional and native setting.





Among his many skills are relationship restoration, which he says his abilities enable him to be able to delve deep into the spiritual realm and bring back a lost lover within three days, despite the length of time the wayward spouse has been away.





“With his help and dedication, we got rid of the old spell. He cast me a lost love spell and a binding love spell, but even though my results took a little longer than four days, my man is back in my arms!” said an elated Jessica.





“I wish there was a better way for me to express myself about the wonderful spell Dr. Mugwenu did for me until now, I still find it difficult to believe how things changed immediately for my good,” she added.





Jessica is now married to the man of her dreams who had rejected her before.





Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.





“I am now happier than ever because I have a man who loves me by my side,” Jessica said. Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, mostly happening the same day they are released, and handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one’s future”.





Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.









To book an appointment or for more information, call Dr. Mugwenu on 0740 637 248 or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com Although there is no scientific proof of the successes of these treatments, some people prefer going to traditional healers and herbalists owing to the beliefs held about illnesses and misfortunes being supernaturally caused.





He heals pressury, diabets, alcers, gonorrhoea, syphillis, TB, manhood weakness etc.





He also solves life problems: love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, i.e. winning lottery games and court cases, promotion at work, clears away devilish spirits and dreams.





