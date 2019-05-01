Testimonies From My Happy Clients

Hi mugwenu, I have some exciting news to tell you in regards to the Legal Matters Spell Casting you completed for me on behalf of my sister. Her lawyer called this week to let her know that her permanent residence green card was finally approved, and that it already arrived to the lawyer’s office! I’m going to drive my sister there on Monday to pick her document up, and I will let you know as soon as she has it on her hands. I have not enough words to say thank you, seriously…thank you a million times for helping me; for helping us, my sister, through her whole ordeal since I first contacted you. When my sister gets her document now for life she will never ever have anything or anyone to fear. Now her kids can walk in life with more certainty and dignity and as a result it makes me happy, satisfied and most of all, relieved from the immense burdens we have experienced. Would you believe me if I tell you that I’m almost about to cry? But honestly, I will save it for Monday after my sister picks up her documents. For sure a celebration is on the way, a long deserved and overdue for her, and for me too. A million thanks to you again for all your support, and hoping to hear from you soon, because I assure you will hear from me soon too!





Hi mugwenu, Just thought that I would inform you that after the re-casting or a little before that he has not touched alcohol or drugs…knock on wood..Thanks to you. I was wondering if there is any spell casting that can help someone to Stop Smoking and Chewing Tabacco? If so, I would like to have that casting done next. Thank you so much for all your help and attention to my case. Warmest Regards Aileen





Thank you so much, for your time and support. I have now received the court money, I feel so much better I can take my time to pay some things bit by bit. I’m looking forward to my next spell. I’m now hosting at work, which is advertising our offers. This could be my chance to be offered a New Job in advertising/modeling earning good money to help improve my life in a big way. Please feel free to add my email to your testimonials webpage. Best Wishes, Natasha





Hi mugwenu, I’m doing great 🙂 Thank you for completing the recast of the break them up spell. The spell is working and my wishes are almost completed! We have been spending time together, (as before it was zero time together) He says he is getting close to ending things and will be all mine again really soon as soon as he can make living arrangements for her and I can’t wait for that to happen! Thanks for everything! You’re amazing 🙂





Hi mugwenu in December of 2014 I went for the attract wealth and fortune spell casting and the perfect skin spell casting. I have good news, everyone at work is saying I look better and people are amazed with how I look now. The women there are asking me if I had visited a cosmetic surgeon 😉 To give you an update and to let you know I’m pleased with the results so far with the skin spell. Its still working and I see improvement every day. I still feel as if I cannot go anywhere without make up but I am glowing and happy with the results! I know the next stage will be not having to wear any makeup unless I want to!

Hi mugwenu, Khalid and I are back together, a lot of my tears and telling him over and over how much I love him and your spell convinced him and he did take me back the next day after you cast the spells for me! Thank you so much, I will order more spells from you because I trust you completely to help me make my life better with Khalid and my finances too. He told me he loves me and missed my kiss and touch. He spent 3 nights with me and we did have sex a few times. He left today back to his job and told me he will come back to see me again soon. Now I want to keep him always with me and not break up with me ever, is this when the binding spell would work for me? Thank you with all my heart. Love you all, Carmelita C.



Hi mugwenu, I wanted to give you and update and let you know that 6 months have passed since my spell and recast has been completed, that the woman Mike was seeing is now OUT of our lives! Mike is very caring, obedient and close to me now, so that makes 2 of of my wishes come to materialize so far! Now I’m waiting on the other request I have asked for, that Mike will love me and make love to me and my wishes will be complete! I’ve waited a long time for this and with your spell castings, I’m very close to having my wishes fulfilled. Thank you so much mugwenu for making things happen and please continue to help me come into reality with the rest of my requests in the spells. Happy Holidays! Peter



Greetings mugwenu, a little while ago I ordered a Job-Career spell and I was wondering if you could recast it for me please? 🙂 Everything you have done so far has worked beautifully and I would just like a little boost for the job spell casting because I just applied to a job that I would looovee to have. It’s for a company only a few miles from me, and the specifications of the job meet my exact qualifications! Really hoping they at least get back to me for an interview 🙂 Thank you for everything you’ve done for me Olivia! If you want to charge a fee just let me know! Diane J.



A Thank you mugwenu! I want to let you know the last legal spell you did for me is going great! David and I are doing good to we are closer than we have been in a while and I thank you for that 🙂 Ill be ordering a money spell this week too! Thanks again! Amanda K.





Hi mugwenu, I just wanted to let you know that I got out of jury duty by using your Legal Matters Spell Casting! There was a pregnant woman there that was supposed to be on bed rest and they wouldn’t let her be excused thanks to you I got out! I have recommended your spell castings to a few friends so expect some emails shortly! Amanda K.





Hello mugwenu ! I hope all is well with you! I purchased spells from you last year and I had wonderful experiences. I would just like to inform you that I just purchased a new spell today (January 31st 2014) and this spell is: Banish Negative Energy Protection Spell Level 2. I would like for my free spell to be: Attract Positive Energy Protection Spell Level 2. I have all of my information down below for you to check out, and if you have any questions about anything, contact me anytime! I look forward to your response, and thanks in advance! Ronnie E. Jr.



Good morning mugwenu, I just want you to be one of the first to know that I found out on February 28, 2014 that I’m pregnant!!! I am so thankful for everything you have helped us with. Almost all the spells that you cast in December all came true!!! I know it will be the same for the ones you re-casted last month. Thank you again, Joyce K .



Hello this is Brianna and I just ordered the binding love spell level 2 and I would like the commitment and marriage spell as my free spell. John has wanted to be with me since we first met over 10 yrs ago. We immediately fell madly I’m love and have both been hurt before and would never do so to each other we know we were made for each other. We have never been happier in our entire lives and marriage has been discussed but I want it to be a guarantee sooner rather than later. This man is the love of my life and I know I am his in return. I want this to be the greatest love and last through all eternity. The last two spell casting you did for me have worked perfectly and I can’t thank you enough! I am looking into heightening my own abilities very soon. I’ve always had some ability ever since I was a teenager and I’ve always wanted to be able to do more. Ill be ordering your psychic ability spell next week to enhance my abilities. Thank you again mugwenu! Love and Light, Brianna



Hello mugwenu, I just wanted to thank you for the spell I requested from you a little while ago in regards to my legal issues. I think/feel as if everything is going just the way that I requested. You and your work are very powerful. Just wanted to extend my complete thanks/gratefulness in regards to my particular situation. Your work is well worth every penny spent and more. I can finally have a peace of mind going to sleep. For anybody wondering if Olivia is the real deal…..take it from me ” SHE IS… FOR REAL. Not only caring but also fast results is what you get from Olivia. Please feel free to use this on your website in regards to the testimonial section. Thank you, Thank you! Timothy M.



I cannot thank you enough for all you’ve done for me. Not only was my spell casting a complete success; your help and attention to my situation was top-notch. Your professionalism was a breath of fresh air and I just wanted to thank you for all your help. Angelo Pruccoli



Mugwenu thank you for casting the Make Him Want Me Magick Spell. I’ve always liked Dave, but after may attempts to get him to go out with me, he just wasn’t interested…that is until your spell began taking effect. He told me he did like me, but was shy and afraid to ask me out. This spell really opened him up and we’re having the BEST time together! Thanks for all you’ve done for me. Meghan A. Illano



Dear mugwenu you helped me with a love spell last year. I’m not sure if you remember me since its been so long since I’ve contacted you but I wanted to give you an update regarding my spell casting. It was the Send True Love spell that you cast for me. Within a year so much has transpired. I’ve me the man of my dreams, we got married and we are expecting a baby, a first child for both of us. I couldn’t be happier and this is what I dreamed the spell would deliver to me! Thanks for all your time and efforts. We are expecting a girl and her middle name will be mugwenu:) Blessings to you and thank you for helping me! Jenni Montgomery



Good morning Mrmugwenu, I just wanted to tell you that I got engaged this weekend! *Mike proposed to me on January 21, 2014 on our 2nd year anniversary! I have no doubt at all in my mind that it was due to the spell you cast. Thank you so much! *K.J.



Hello Mugwenu , I cant believe it! The spell really worked! My ex-boyfriend (now my boyfriend once again) sent me an SMS last Wednesday night, November 13, 2013 wanting us to get back together again…and here we are! Yes, we are back in each others arms again. Everything is back to normal but this time our relationship is more sweeter and more serious and we are both committed to each other. I just want you to know how much I thank you! Now I’m waiting for my other wish to come true…to be his wife 🙂 Jenni L.



Hi mugwenu , thanks for all your hard work and efforts towards my situation. I ordered a Money Spell from you and I can tell you you’re work is simply amazing! I’m attracting more money than I ever dreamed of! I’m starting up my new business and Ill be ordering another spell from you to get this all going in the right direction. Thanks again, Brian P.



Mugwenu , I ordered your break them up and return my lover spell last month and I just wanted to drop you a quick email to let you know it worked! I’m so happy that Eric and I are back in one another’s lives and Melissa is out of the picture…finally! Your spell work and attention to my situation are both equally amazing. I can’t thank you enough for all your hard efforts. *Christine from Massey Ontario



Hello mugwenu , I ordered your ultimate lust and seduction sex spell and the results were simply unbelievable! All my requests are materializing and I’m very much so enjoying the benefits of the spell. I’m having more fun than ever and I know its due to the spell casting you’ve preformed for me. Thanks again and I’m looking forward to working with you on more issues in my life very soon. *Paul



Mugwenu , thanks for casting the fame and fortune spell for me. I’ve been getting a lot of modeling jobs and its wonderful! My dreams are coming true. I also have been booked for a job in Paris…I cant believe it! How wonderful is that? Thanks so much for making my dream a reality. Love from Sabrina



My dearest mugwenu , I ordered your weight loss spell and I’m very VERY happy with the results so far. I’ve always had an issue with my weight and a problem with controlling my eating but not since you’ve cast this wonderful magick spell for me! I’ve lost 25 pounds so far (only 7 weeks into the spell) and I’m getting attention like I never have before! My confidence has skyrocketed as well! This is just what I needed to feel beautiful and sexy! *Courtenay



Dear mugwenu , I just wanted to give you the report and outcome of my text call me love spell casting. Dan and I are communicating more than ever since the spell casting and I couldn’t be happier with the results of this spell casting. I’ll be ordering the think and dream of me spell to intensify the results. Thanks again for all your help and for answering all my questions. Brianna from Macomb, MI



Hi mugwenu , In February 2013 I requested the Stop Cheating and Binding Love Spell. I have had awesome results since the spell castings. My man has totally changed his ways and all I can say is thank you a million times! I’m experiencing so much happiness in my love life. *MJ



Hello mugwenu , how are you? I’m not sure if you remember me or not with all the clients you serve, but I am writing you to in regards to the Binding Love Spell that you cast for me a year ago. If you recall, Paul and I had been together for about a year and a half. We were so much in love then (and very happy to report that we still are today 🙂 . The problem was outside interference with our relationship. For some reason no one wanted us together. His family was constantly interfering in our relationship and my family hated Paul! I don’t know what the reason was, all I knew was that I didn’t want to lose him over what our families wanted! I contacted you for a free consultation to see what spell would be best for our problem. You suggested a Binding Love Spell. So with that, you got started right away on my case. The process was so fast and easy to understand. Within 24 hours, you had my binding spell and my free love spell completed. I was very impressed with your service and personal attention to my problem. I know I was contacting you every other day after my binding spells were cast to see if everything went well. I want to thank you so much for your patience and for answering all of my questions! Well, one week after my binding spell and my other love spells were cast, I started seeing positive results! Paul’s family totally started accepting our relationship and it was strange to me. They always disliked me, for what reason I still do not know to this day. My parents started to accept Paul as well! It was crazy how everyone just backed away from us and let us enjoy our lives together. It was completely amazing Olivia! I just wanted to let you know that after a year things are still going well. As a matter of fact, Paul and I are getting married next month 🙂 We’re having a huge wedding…with ALL of our family and friends and I couldn’t be happier! I just wanted to say thank you again for all of your help. You have truly been a blessing to both of us! Elaina from CA



Hi mugwenu , I just wanted to let you know that the spell I ordered is working. I had a very embarrassing problem that you helped me fix. I wont go into details and I wont reveal my name so you can post this email on your testimonials page of your site. The adult spell you cast for me for Erectile Dysfunction is really working. I definitely don’t have that problem to worry about anymore. The spell works great and my girl is happy, which is all I wanted! Thanks so much for all your help and for making me feel comfortable coming to you with such a personal problem. You’re very professional and I would recommend you to anyone! Anonymous





Thank you for casting my Custom Love Spell last month. I have gotten great results so far. We are almost there, as you recall I had a very unusual and complex situation. We only have one more hurdle to overcome which was my last request of my spell. That request was a marriage proposal. He’s talking about it and we have looked at rings so I would say that everything is moving along just the way I want it to! I have to report that things are definitely better than ever. Thank you so much for putting all your time and great efforts into my problem. Your services are great and I will definitely use them again. Lorie A.



Hello mugwenu , I just wanted to write you to to let you know the outcome of a Revenge Spell you had cast for me a few months ago. I had ordered a Custom Get Even Magick Spell which I had you cast upon my ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. They ruined my life. It wasn’t enough that he cheated on me for many months with this girl, but he also made me lose my job. (The girl was my boss’s daughter!) This resulted in a domino effect on my life. I was losing everything. I didn’t have a car anymore. That was taken away when I lost my job (it was a company car.) I didn’t have a job so that resulted in not being able to buy another car. I couldn’t get another job because I didn’t have a car, therefore, I lost my apartment! I was as low as I ever could be. With the help of my family and friends I eventually got back on my feet again. Found a job, got a car and eventually moved out into my own place! I was happy after a long year and a half when this nightmare began. I was finally happy now but I just couldn’t shake what they did to me. I felt like they needed to get a taste of what I went through! That’s when I stumbled upon your site and started researching revenge spells to get even. I wanted James and Lisa to feel what it was like to lose everything! So that’s when my magick revenge spell came into play. Lisa’s dad (my former boss) lost his company. This meant that Lisa lost her job as well and couldn’t have all the things she wanted. She was now forced to find a job of her own instead of working for her daddy. It was pretty funny actually. She was used to driving her BMW around and shopping all the time and skipping work whenever she wanted to. Well when you work for someone else that doesn’t happen! She was crying all the time and James couldn’t take it anymore! You might want to know how I know so much detail into what happened. Well, James was begging me to come back to him because he couldn’t take her craziness anymore! This is everything I wanted to happen in my get even magick spell. I knew he wouldn’t be able to be around someone like that. This in return ended James and Lisa’s relationship. When she caught him calling me and secretly meeting me, she dumped him. Now he had no one. Not Lisa and definitely not me! My revenge magick spells played out just as I planned. I never wanted to hurt anyone, I just wanted them to go through what they put me through. Sweet Revenge! Thank you for all of your help! Josie K. from Warren MI





Hello mugwenu , how are you? I ordered your Hair Spell a few months back and I just wanted to tell you about the results I have gotten. Well, I have to say that this spell is pretty amazing! I was sick for a very long time and as a result from all the medication I was taking, my hair just wouldn’t grow. I cut it all off because it was just falling out anyway and was so dry and thin. I contacted you and a day later my spell was cast. I started noticing a difference right away. My hair wasn’t falling out and by the third week into the spell my hair was growing. I mean it was filling in, it was shiny and getting longer! I was so happy! This photo is the results I got after 6 months. I’m still on all the meds but my hair is still growing! Thank you! This is just amazing and I would highly recommend this spell for anyone that is trying to grow out their hair. *Cassie, IA





I contacted you regarding your Return My Lover Love Spell last month. I just wanted to drop you an email to let you know that I was very pleased with the results. Evan and I were having some problems for quite a while. We were definitely on the verge of breaking up. We have been going back and fourth for several months. We would separate and get back together. It was getting very tiring. I knew the end was coming soon. I loved him very much. We had spent 5 years together and I didn’t want to throw it all away. I wanted to have him returned to me and have our relationship back to how it used to be in the beginning. I wanted all of our feelings of love to be restored. Well, I thought about it and was very skeptical at first. I actually felt kind of silly having a spell cast on my behalf to get my lover to come back to me! I was researching love spells online and I came across your spell casting services. I read many other sites spells and services but I found your service to be right for me and my situation. I decided why not. You have a money back guarantee and I have nothing to loose if it didn’t work. But if it did, I would have everything to gain! I wanted my true love back and I wanted us to be heading in the right direction once again. I submitted my info once I ordered the spell and in 24 hours my spell was cast! I felt kind of light headed after I received a notice from you that the work was completed. That night I was having the most off the wall dreams =) They were of Evan and I and I just had this overwhelming feeling that everything was going to be OK with us! I was very excited about this! The next morning I woke up and went about my day. I was sitting at my desk when the mail room delivery person came up to me with a huge bouquet of flowers… from Evan! Along with the flowers was a card, an apology for the way he had been acting for the past several months! I couldn’t believe my eyes! We ended up getting together that night at his apartment and had a very long talk. He apologized for his behavior and told me he loved me very much and that nothing would be coming between us ever again! I was just totally blown away by this! Well here it is, a month later and we are doing better than ever and better than how we started out. I’m very excited to share this news with you! My sister will be ordering a love spell from you this week. She wants you to find her soul mate and I highly recommended your services. I told her that I have total faith in you and your work and that she will be very pleased with the final result! Thank you again Olivia! You are truly a blessing. Mary from RI





Samantha lives in Fayetteville, NC. Earlier she had lived with her husband Gerhard in Washington D.C., where he had worked for the German embassy. Sam’s parents had emigrated from Germany while she was an infant. They were all really happy when she chose a German to be her mate. She, too, was very excited and happy. Not only the fact he was German (as she was) but that he was very interested in the occult. It looked as if they had a lot in common. The makings for an excellent hand-fasting; nevertheless they were refused the rite of passage because the had not meet the requirements of living together for a year and 1 day. They had a normal civil ceremony at the courthouse. Theoretically that bound them together for life. Once they were married, Gerhard became a different person. His domineering German characteristics surfaced. Why this happened in a relationship in the late twentieth century, who could say, but our opinion is that people do and can change when the “contract” is signed. When the door shuts and people subconsciously think “You’re mine now, stuck with me forever.” Some women feel trapped or entitled and some men feel “Now that she’s mine, I can do whatever I like with her.” Gerhard was not especially cruel or evil; he had just changed. Once there used to be a lot of good conversations, great times, lovely dates now there was silence and he ignored her. He began going to embassy parties alone (or so Sam thought) while she sat at home and waited. He was actually seeing someone else. He was taking this woman with him everywhere while Sam just sat home night after night for him, blaming herself for his lost of interest in her. That’s when she came to seek our help. We cast a Stop Our Divorce Spell for her and Gerhard. Her requests were simple. She wanted the “other woman” out of their lives, for Gerhard to love her and treat her with respect, to only honor her and their family. Within a few weeks, everything had completely turned around. He was his old self once again. Taking her places, doting on her hand and foot, loving her like once before. He is completely devoted to Sam once again and they both couldn’t be happier.





Dear mugwenu , A year ago today I was just miserable. I worked for a very well known retail store. I started off working on the sales floor making minimum wage. It was just horrible. I was desperate and had no choice to work there. I couldn’t find a good job and was forced to take that job to bring in a little bit of money. I’m telling you, it WAS horrible. I lost my condo and had to move in with my mother. I was on the verge of suicide when I contacted you. I know you remember me. You helped me to realize that ending my life wasn’t the answer. You suggested that I order a Job & Career Magick Spell. I didn’t think it would work, I’m sorry to say this but that’s how I felt at the time. I wanted to work in advertising but couldn’t find a job after graduating from college. I had lost my previous job due to the company closing its doors. I loved my job and made a great living. I spiraled into a deep depression. I didn’t know where to turn. I have always been familiar with the occult, even though I never cast a spell for myself before. That’s when I turned to a professional for help. After you cast the magick spells for job and career advancement, I went on several interviews. I couldn’t believe it! Months and months with no one calling me for an interview and then suddenly… BAM! It happened. I had my choice of three different offers. Very good offers! I’m happy to let you know that I am now and advertising executive no longer living with my mother! I owe my life to you Olivia! You’re the best! Blessed Be! Kayleigh from NYC





I ordered a Super Love Spell from you and I just wanted to give you an update or status on my spell casting. Things are going great and we are back together. We found a house and we are moving in together! This is what I really wanted and I cannot express my gratitude to you for all your hard work and energy you put into my casting. I know I had a lot of questions but you were great! You helped me through the process and mad me feel at ease using your services. I will be getting a Super Money Spell from you today so we have a some extra cash. Owning a home will be scary in this economy and I want us to be prepared. Thanks again Olivia! You’re great! Deanna from NY



Dear mugwenu , I’m writing to let you know that the Stop Our Break Up Magick Spell is working! I’m shocked at how fast things have turned around! I didn’t think it would happen this quickly to be honest. Jennifer and I have been having problems for a while now, on account of my stupid choices and horrible behavior. I’m ashamed and very sorry for what I have done to her and us. Things were ending fast and I wasn’t ready to let her go. I always knew I loved her and I realized I couldn’t live without. I pushed her so far away and I knew she just didn’t care anymore. She did mention several times to me that is was over and she wanted to just end it. That’s when I ordered the spell. I’m happy to say that she’s finally beginning to forgive me and get past all the issues we have. I’m really impressed! I didn’t think this would work, but I was out of options and had nothing to lose. All I have to say is I’m happy I did because I’m happier than I have been in a long time. I will never take her for granted ever again. I don’t want to lose her. I just wanted to thank you mugwenu ! Jake from SC





I was down on my luck for a very long time. I had already lost my job and was about to lose my house next. I was down to my last month of unemployment benefits when I was referred to you by a friend. I purchased a Job & Career Spell after consulting with Olivia. I wanted to find a great job (which is very hard to do in today’s economy) to be able to support my three children. After the spell had been cast, I went to a local head-hunter and they set me up on several interviews. Nothing really had peeked my interest, but I thought something was better than nothing. I ended up getting a part-time position in the mail room in a very prestigious law firm. I wasn’t overly excited with this, but it was something to get by for now. After being at the company for one week, I was asked to fill in for one of the executive secretaries that had been out of work for a few months. She was ill and wasn’t sure if she could come back. A long story short, the man I worked for really liked me and my work ethic. I was hired in full-time after a month of being with the company. I was compensated very well I may add. I had awesome medical benefits and a huge pay raise! I was very excited about all of this since its not easy raising three kids on my own! Thank you mugwenu ! You have made me and my girls very happy! Darlene from VA



My “best friend” *Shannon decided to go for a job opening that I was going for. We both worked for a fashion magazine in NYC. I told her all about the opening in my department and that I was up for the promotion. She decided that she wanted to go for it as well. It was a great opportunity. Travel, a huge raise and working with the best photographers were just a few of the perks that came with the job. I was very upset when I found out about her interview! I went online searching for ways to do something to stop her from getting the job without anything pointing back to me. I saw your site and noticed that you offered Revenge Spells. I thought the Ruin Their Reputation Spell would be simply perfect! You cast the spell for me and immediately after the casting, things started to go south for *Shannon! The bosses were talking about how she couldn’t be trusted with the amount of work that had to be done in this position, as well as her “drinking and partying” habits! They just decided in the long run that they wanted someone responsible for the position and that someone was ME! Yes, I felt kind of bad about this. After the position was officially mine, I had the spell reversed. *Shannon really isn’t a bad irresponsible person. I was just pissed that she knew how bad I wanted this job and she deliberately went for it despite my feelings. She ended up getting a promotion anyway, in her own department and things worked out perfectly for both of us. Yes, we are still friends and she doesn’t know that I had this spell cast upon her. Thank you for helping me get my dream job! Ill be ordering a Karma Cleansing Spell for myself to ensure that nothing goes wrong in the future. Lorelei from MA





Dear mugwenu – This is Amy from NJ. My husband Pete and I ordered a custom protection spell from you a while back. We found your site online while searching for ways to banish evil spirits from our new home. After we bought the house and got all settled in, strange things started happening. I was completely afraid to be in that house alone. It was to the point where I was calling Pete to come home from work on a daily basis! He worked nights and I was just totally freaked out! It got so bad and to the point where we just had to finally do something about it. Things were missing from places we put them. We could hear footsteps upstairs in our office. It has hardwood floors which made it loud and creaky. It completely freaked us out! This is when we finally decided to contact you about our situation. It was more complex as you know, so that’s why we decided to order the customized protection spell for our house. About a week after the custom protection spell was cast for our home, things started to get better. I wasn’t hearing noises like before. That completely stopped. The following week, things stopped moving to different places in the house. I have to say, I was still scared out of my wits to be there. I mean all the paranormal activity had completely stopped but I was still on edge a bit to be there alone at night. About a month or so passed and I was finally comfortable to be there. I’m so happy things turned out the way the did with the protection spell. I loved the house and didn’t want to move (again) Pete and I just wanted to thank you for all your hard work you put into our case! Amy & Pete from NJ





Dear mugwenu , I wanted to write to thank you for all your help. I contacted you regarding my financial situation several weeks ago. As you recall, I went into business with a friend of mine. We both have great talent for cake decorating and started up a cupcake business. I had taken out a huge loan on my house to get our business started up. Things were going great, I thought. We were getting orders everyday and the business was really thriving. Little did I know that the person we had hired to do our books was stealing from us! Our business was going down real fast. I was so upset I didn’t know where to turn. I ordered a bring fortune spell from you and gave you the info to do the casting for me. I also ordered a Hex Spell on the person who took our money! A few weeks later things really began to turn around. The chain of events were unbelievable! Long story short, the person was eventually sent to jail and ordered to pay back every penny she took from us plus some interest! I can’t thank you enough! You will be getting some cupcakes in the mail 🙂 Nikki L. from AZ



Dear mugwenu , I’m writing to let you know that the job spell you cast for me has worked. I found a great new job as a driver making almost double my salary at my old job! I looked and went on several interviews and nothing… until I had you cast that spell for me. I’m forever grateful and I will be getting more spells form you next week to help out my love life. Thanks again. Tom B.



Mugwenu , Thank you for casting the custom spell to return my ex-bf. He is back home with us now and things couldn’t be better! I’m just amazed at how well and accurate the spell was. Almost every single one of my requests were fulfilled and I couldn’t be happier! We’re all taking a trip next week (we are taking our kids to Florida for a well deserved vacation) something that we never had done before (and also one of my spell requests). I’m so excited and so are our kids! We thank you! Liz & the Kids from Embu





Hi mugwrnu , I wanted to give you a quick update as of what’s going on with my spell casting. I have lost 13 pounds already and its only been about 3 weeks since the spell was cast! I feel great! I have a long way to go still, but this has really got me so excited and I cannot wait to see the end results! You’re so wonderful and I just wanted to thank you for all your time and attention to my case. You really made me feel at ease and very comfortable. I was skeptical at first, but now I’m surely a believer! Thanks a bunch! Hugs, Amanda from Qatar



You cast an addiction spell for me last month. I wanted to tell you that I am now drug free and I feel great again. You have no idea how it feels to struggle with the kind of horrible addiction I had. I had great faith and counseling as well as your spell going for me. It took some time, but every time I tried to quit in the past, it never worked until now. I just wanted to say thanks! Anonymous



I want to thank you for all your help with my Custom Magick Spell Casting. I cannot believe how greatly my situation improved! I couldn’t be happier with the final results from my custom magick spell casting! I will be ordering another custom spell soon to for some financial problems! I’m looking forward to seeing the results from my new custom spell! I will definitely keep you posted with any changes that occur! Thanks again, Dubai





Hello mugwenu & Staff, I just want to let you know how impressed I am with your services! I love the personal attention I get. I feel totally at ease asking questions, and I know, I had A LOT! I just wanted to say thank you. You all have made this experience a great one! My Magick Love Spell is working on Alan now! Its amazing. Thank you! Delilah from NM



I contacted you regarding your Return My Lover Love Spell last month. I just wanted to drop you an email to let you know that I was very pleased with the results. Angelo kamau from kasarani





I just wanted to tell you how much the results your spell produced meant to me. I actually got him back! He came back and he is a new man. He apologized and said he wants to work things out. Shannon from Uganda



Mugwenu , I won 542500 at Bingo tonight with your Gambling Luck Spell! I never expected it to work that fast! Lisa C. from edrot, MI



I just want to let you know that my love spell worked and worked fast! I can’t believe how quickly my girlfriend came back to me. I never thought it would happen because she got back together with her ex. I’m just happy she’s back in my life again. I cant thank you guys enough. Brad Oliver from Dallas, TX



Hey mugwenu , I wanted to drop you an email to let you know how pleased I am with your services. I ordered a Custom Spell 2 days ago and it’s already starting to take effect. I also wanted to thank you for answering all my questions. Take care. *Jenna



Dear mugwenu & Staff, just a quick hello and update. I am Cindy from Florida. I don’t know if you remember me. I ordered a few spells from you. I just want to let you know that they are beginning to take full effect. I absolutely love the results from your Make Me Irresistible Magick Love Spell! I’m so busy with all the dinner invitations and dates that I’m getting, its almost unreal! Thank you for helping me get that extra boost of confidence! Cindy from

Kericho



I’m studying to become a witch and used your Psychic Ability Magick Spell to help me along. It’s working great! It enhanced my psychic ability and I enjoy using this gift. Blessed Be! Angelica from Canada



Mugwenu , this is Dan from Ohio. I just wanted to say thank you for all the help you have given me and Anna. We are getting along and working out all our problems. I love her and wanted this more than anything. I will be ordering a Magick Binding Love Spell from you next week. I want to ask her to marry me and be with me forever! Dan from Kericho



I was down to the lowest point in my life. I thought my heart would never heal. I found you late one night and thought what have I got to lose? I ordered the Return My Lover Magick Spell and within a week she was BACK. Sam K. from Galisa



Hello mugwenu , I just wanted to thank you for casting your send my True Love Soul Mate Magick Love Spell. I ordered it from you last month and I have been getting asked out a lot lately! They are all good suitors for me, but I have to tell you I finally chose 1 guy to settle down with. He is perfect for me! We have the best time when we are together. He is all I ever dreamed of. I cant thank you enough for all the happiness you have brought to my life! I will let you know when we set our wedding date! Kayla A.



Dear mugwenu , Thank you for all your support and help with my extreme situation with my wife. We are working everything out and I am so grateful. I don’t want to lose her. She is the love of my life! I need a Binding Love Spell from you and I am placing the order right now. Thanks again for all your efforts and hard work. Jake from WI



Mugwenu , I just wanted to thank you for all your hard work and efforts! My spells have completely manifest and I couldn’t be happier about this! I also wanted to thank you for all your personal attention to my situation. You were very kind, considerate and caring to my situation and you answered all of my questions! Thanks so much! Renee hasan from Galisa



Dear mugwenu , I just wanted to thank you for all your help and efforts with my situation with Chris. As you know, he broke up with me a few weeks ago and I found you and asked for your help. I had you cast the Return My Ex-Boyfriend Magick Love Spell on our behalf and I have to tell you that I am very pleased with the final outcome! I’m happy to say, we are back together again after a few short weeks apart! I was so miserable without him in my life. You have made me so happy! I am ordering a Binding Love Spell right now to make sure we don’t split up again. Thank you for all your hard work and attention to my serious problem! Lindsay T. from Botwana



Mugwenu , I just wanted to thank you for the lovely Tarot Card Reading you did for me on Thursday! Its amazing how dead-on the reading was with all that’s going on in my life! I’m pretty amazed actually! I’m happy to tell you that things are turning out just as my reading said! I’m so very happy to share this good news with you! I’m not worrying so much now and I can finally relax! Thanks for all your hard work and efforts! Tasha from Uk



Dear mugwenu . This is Gina Dupont. I wanted to thank you for casting the Think Of Me Dream Of Me Love Spell on Martin. It is working perfectly! I can tell because he is finally paying attention to me! He even made a comment that I have been on his mind a lot lately and he doesn’t know why! I loved hearing him say that! It actually shocked me! He asked me out to dinner this Friday and I am absolutely ecstatic! I have wanted this for a long time! Hopefully this spell will start the beginning of a relationship for us and Ill definitely keep you updated. Thanks again. Gina musyoka from Nairobi



Hello mugwenu , This is James. I wanted to thank you for helping me get my girlfriend Roxanne back. She broke up with me last month and I have been miserable ever since the day she left. I ordered your Return My Ex-Girlfriend Love Spell and within a couple of weeks we were back together! I have to say I am very pleased how fast and effective your spells are. I am also going to order a Money Spell to help with some finances. I would like to propose to Roxie and I want to give her the ring she deserves. Thanks a bunch! James Onyangofrom kakamega





Dearest mugwenu , I just wanted to contact you and let you know that I am very impressed with your Love Spells on you site! You offer a wide range of magick love spells that I am interested in! I’ll be placing my order for a few Love Spells today and I’m looking forward to having my spell work done by you! I am placing my order right now. Darrin from Zambia





Hello mugwenu , how are you? I just wanted to let you know how the custom love spell casting went that you preformed for me. Well as you know, Brian was giving me a very hard time in our relationship. He was going out all the time and not spending any time with me. He was always going to the bar on the weekends without me AND I am almost positive that he was cheating on me. Our relationship went from bad to horrible very fast. I couldn’t stand him and was really starting to resent him for taking me for granted. All I wanted was to be loved and cherished like I deserved to be. After all, I gave him everything. My love, time, money and even a son. I was at the end of my rope with him and was on the verge of taking our son and leaving him for good. I finally had enough of being treated like a doormat for the past year. A few days prior to the day I was planning on leaving him I found your site online. I was reading all the happy clients you served and wondered If you could possible help me with my situation. After all, I didn’t want to leave my son’s father and deprived him of a family with both parents. I was really torn regarding that decision. I wanted what was best for him and to grow up happy. So with that in mind, I decided to try your spell casting services. I ordered the spell and I was going to stick it out for one more month with Brian. I figured that would be enough time to see if this would work or not. Well after a few days I started seeing small changes (for the better) with him. With each week things just kept getting progressively better. Things weren’t the way I wanted them to be after the month was up, but I saw so many positive changes that I wanted to stick it out and really make this work. Finally out of no where Brian completely changed. No more bar every weekend. He wanted to be home spending time with ME and our son. I was very happy with that change! One surprising thing that came out of this that wasn’t one of my spell requests was a marriage proposal! That came totally out of the blue! I’m happy to announce that we are getting married this fall! Things are great 🙂 He even acknowledged how he had been treating me poorly and said he was sorry. Thank you Olivia! You’re magickal casting is awesome! You have brought happiness to my life once again. Angie from Kasarani Nairobi





Thank you for casting the Gambling Luck Money Spell for me! I went to the casino last night and won a substantial jackpot! The spell was cast for me about 3 weeks ago and I haven’t had the time or money to test it out until now. I couldn’t believe it and couldn’t be happier with the results from this money spell! I know the odds are always against you when you gamble and I thought this spell would bring some extra luck – and I was right! I’m really happy with the results and with my winnings, I plan on using this as a down payment on a nice house for my wife and I. Thanks for all your help! Eli Q.b



*Indicates names have been changed per client request for privacy.

