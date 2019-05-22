Tell us why you are so afraid of the handshake between RAILA and UHURU? SHEBESH now asks RUTO

Wednesday May 22, 2019 -Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh has questioned Deputy President William Ruto's Opposition to the 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition boss Raila Odinga.





Speaking yesterday, Shebesh challenged the DP to outline the real reasons why he remains uncomfortable with the truce, which she said has been beneficial to Kenyans.





The handshake enjoys the backing of all major politicians in the country, including ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.





"We have seen other leaders like Mudavadi and Kalonzo coming on board, so he should tell us why he is this afraid of the handshake," said the former Nairobi woman representative.





"Raila brought his people into the handshake and they responded positively. Why has Ruto refused to honour the president who has attempted to bring him on board?" she asked.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



