SULE, one of the guys involved in the viral Kisumu 3Some SEX has been dumped by his wife through facebook, Amejua hajui

, , , 06:28


Thursday, May 23, 2019 - One of the guys involved in the viral Kisumu 3some sex scandal has been dumped by his wife through facebook.

The guy identified as Sule, was informed by his wife through facebook that their marriage is over after the shameful 3some sex scandal went viral.

Sule’s wife, Daphne Onkware, told him to go and pick his clothes through the fence and vacate their house.

She ranted.

“Usirudi kwangu nanii, mimi sihami but huyu ahame tu. Akujie nguo kwa fence nibaki nilee mtoto.” 
Here’s a photo of Sule and his jilted wife.
