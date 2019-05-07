STRESS REMOVER: This hilarious video will leave you in stitches and make your day(WATCH)

Monday, May 20, 2019- Cheating in exams is a big problem not only in Kenya but world over.

Despite concerted efforts to curb this vice, some students seem to have mastered the art of cheating and often find a way to beat the system.

However, this lecturer made sure no cheating will take place in his exam by having students sit almost one meter apart.

The look on the students’ faces knowing that they have been screwed is just hilarious!


Watch the video below.

